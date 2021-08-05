Momentus Inc. ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial company that plans to offer transportation and in-space infrastructure services, today announced a launch services agreement with the Danish Students CubeSat Program (DISCO).

The launch services agreement was formally signed earlier this year and is focused on a mid-2022 launch and delivery of a 1U CubeSat to its low-Earth orbit destination aboard a Momentus Vigoride service vehicle.

"Allowing students to conduct science in orbit challenges, energizes and encourages a new generation of STEM advocates," said Momentus Chief Revenue Officer Dawn Harms. "We're looking forward to helping the DISCO team achieve its mission objectives."

The DISCO satellite will host a series of student experiments from across a consortium of four Danish universities and serve as a communication station for radio amateurs around the world. One of the DISCO team's goals is to learn to use S-band frequencies for communications with the 1U satellite. This could allow subsequent DISCO satellites to send much more significant amounts of data down to Earth.

"DISCO-1 will be the first in a series of hopefully many CubeSats that we will launch in the DISCO program," said Associate Professor at Aarhus University and leader of the DISCO project Christoffer Karoff. "We are extremely happy for the collaboration with Momentus. They have been very helpful in guiding us through the complicated process of launching a satellite."

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development. The Company anticipates flying its first two Vigoride vehicles to Low Earth Orbit on a third-party launch provider as early as June 2022, subject to receipt of appropriate government licenses and availability of slots on its launch provider's manifest.

About DISCO

DISCO is Denmark's national CubeSat program and is a collaboration between by Aalborg University, Aarhus University, University of Southern Denmark, IT University, the House of Natural Science and the Danish Industry Foundation as well as a number of space companies to give students the opportunity to work with science and space technology in a practical way with the goal of increasing the number of candidates from Danish universities with competencies within space.

