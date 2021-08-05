Anzeige
WKN: A2JNSU ISIN: CA00108V1022 Ticker-Symbol: 2NQ 
05.08.21
08:22 Uhr
0,354 Euro
-0,006
-1,67 %
ACCESSWIRE
05.08.2021 | 13:32
AEX Gold Inc.: Notification of Major Holdings

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / AEX Gold Inc. (AIM:AEXG; TSXV:AEX) announces that on 4 August 2021 it was informed by TB Amati UK Smaller Companies Fund ("Amati") that Amati has sold a total of 3,319,512 common shares of no par value over the period 10 February 2021 to 4 March 2021, and now holds 8,902,710 shares, representing 5.03 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

AEX further announces that pursuant to Schedule Five of the AIM Rules for Companies, the settlement date of the relevant change to the holding was 15 February 2021.

The Company's AIM Rule 26 disclosures on its website have been appropriately updated.

AEX Gold Inc.
Eddie Wyvill, Investors Relations+447713126727
ew@aexgold.com
Eldur Olafsson, Director and CEO+3546652003
eo@aexgold.com
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)+44 (0) 20 7710 7600
Callum Stewart
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)
John Prior
Hugh Rich
Dougie Mcleod		+44 (0) 20 7886 2500
Camarco (Financial PR)+44 (0) 20 3757 4980
Gordon Poole
Nick Hennis

About AEX

AEX's principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in Greenland. The Company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold assets covering 3870 km2, the largest portfolio of gold assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. AEX is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

This announcement does not contain inside information.

SOURCE: AEX Gold Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658529/Notification-of-Major-Holdings

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
