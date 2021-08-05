The North Macedonian government wants to award a 15-year PPA through the procurement exercise. Selected developers will be granted a feed-in premium tariff paid on top of the electricity price.The Ministry of Economy of North Macedonia has launched the country's first government auction for large-scale solar power projects. Interested developers can apply for photovoltaic power plants with an installed capacity of 10 MW, 5 MW, 2 MW and 1 MW, respectively, and will have time until October 5 to submit their bids. The auction's winners will be granted a 15-year power purchase agreement and will ...

