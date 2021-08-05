Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Kambi Group Plc at FNSE (434/21)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: Kambi Group Plc, LEI: 2138003TN71ZS4RHIJ87 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: KAMBI MT0000780107 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting reason: With reference to the press release published by Kambi Group Plc on August 5, 2021 at 13:17 CEST. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 13.55 CEST followed by continuous trading from: trading from 14.05 CEST, August 5, 2021. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related GB00BL04V722, SE0016042212, SE0016042204, instruments: GB00BL06FN27, SE0016131767, SE0016131775, SE0016131783, SE0016131791, SE0016131809, SE0016592299, SE0016592307, SE0016592315, SE0016597447, GB00BL03J646, GB00BL03L022, GB00BL05CC73, GB00BNTPKW88, SE0015227152, SE0015227160, SE0015227178, SE0015227186, SE0015227194, SE0015229570, SE0015229588, GB00BL04WN51 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB