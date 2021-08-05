Eco-friendly consumerism is on the rise. The TV and entertainment industries are following recent trends and are shifting to increasingly sustainable solutions with telecom and TV providers showing growing interest in eco-friendly alternatives. Manufacturers and providers, driven by a market pull, are creating new sustainable versions of their consumer electronics' products. Telink is partnering with Nowi to meet the latest needs of its customers by bringing to market solutions for Energy Autonomous TV Remote Controls Units (RCU), after a first successful collaboration on Energy Autonomous Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005532/en/

Nowi Telink TV Remote Control Reference Design with NH2 PMIC and TLSR8271 chipset

Telink is now excited to announce the release of reference designs focused around its chip TLSR8271, aimed to address the surging demand in self-powered eco-friendly TV remotes, mostly for Consumer Electronics brands, TV vendors and set top box providers. Telink, with a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, has already provided its chipset for existing solar-powered TV remote control working prototypes.

Combined with Nowi's cost-effective and quick-to-integrate NH2 Energy Harvesting PMIC, Telink's connectivity platform enables fast development of high performing and cost-effective sustainable TV RCUs. The NH2 is implemented for this use case to efficiently extract power from indoor light, through the photovoltaic cells on the remote, in order to boost and convert it to useable energy which can charge TV remote batteries indefinitely. By ending the need for battery changes, Telink and Nowi's technology allow for more user-friendly and sustainable products.

Key features of the Energy Autonomous TV Remote Control

250 key presses 50 voice search events per day

key presses voice search events per day Works in minimal indoor light conditions

conditions Works up to 6 months without any light

without any light No battery changes needed

Haipeng Jin, COO at Telink Semiconductor, adds "Telink is happy to once more work with Nowi, an industry-leading energy harvesting technology provider. This new self-powered TV RCU reference platform will simplify the design process of our customers and enable them to get to market faster. The combination of Telink connectivity and energy harvesting is powerful as it enables TV RCU's that are both greener and more-user friendly by eliminating the need for battery changes entirely."

For more information, visitwww.telink-semi.com/ and www.nowi-energy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005532/en/

Contacts:

Melissa O'Leary

melissa@nowi-energy.com