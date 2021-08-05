Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.08.2021
Relay Medical im Fokus der Sportwelt! Federer, Nadal & Medvedev...
05.08.2021 | 14:17
KPMG Baltics AS has been granted the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Baltic First North market

Management Boards of Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS, and AB Nasdaq Vilnius
have decided on August 4, 2021 to grant KPMG Baltics AS the status of Certified
Adviser on Nasdaq Baltic First North (MTF) markets operated by Nasdaq Tallinn,
Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius as of August 5, 2021. 

More information is available here.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
