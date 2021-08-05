

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) said that it agreed to supply SY-5609, its highly selective and potent oral inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinase 7 or CDK7, for a combination dosing cohort in Roche's ongoing Phase 1/1b INTRINSIC trial.



The trial is evaluating multiple targeted therapies or immunotherapy, including atezolizumab, as single agents or in rational specified combinations in molecularly defined subsets of colorectal cancer (CRC) patients.



As per the terms of the agreement, Roche will sponsor and conduct the Phase 1/1b study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of the combination and will assume all costs associated with the study. In exchange for providing SY-5609, Syros will receive access to the data on SY-5609 in combination with atezolizumab. Syros retains all rights to SY-5609.



Syros is evaluating SY-5609 in an ongoing, multi-center, open-label Phase 1 dose-escalation study in patients with advanced breast, colorectal, lung, ovarian or pancreatic cancers, or with solid tumors of any histology that harbor Rb pathway alterations. Initial data from the dose escalation showed proof of mechanism at tolerable doses.



