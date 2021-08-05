Clinical research organization Precision for Medicine and Trialbee, a patient matching and enrollment platform, are addressing complexities in clinical development through a new partnership that will accelerate the future of precision medicine. Trialbee's advanced analytics will play a critical role in matching patients to trials conducted by Precision for Medicine and extending recruitment to a more diverse, targeted patient community for the development of complex, personalized medicine.

The partnership expands Precision for Medicine's ability to match patients who could benefit from life-saving therapies, especially those who could be a match for trials in oncology, rare and orphan diseases, including cell or gene therapy trials. Trialbee enables accurate and fast enrollment, improving the patient journey and helping to meet patient enrollment timelines.

The Precision Site Network, which includes both academic and non-academic sites across North America, Europe, and Australia, can combine with Trialbee's targeting data to identify untapped populations for trials. This outreach, which can be geotargeted to trial candidates close to that site, greatly enhances patient enrollment with a focus on representative trial participants.

Trialbee HIVE is a real-world data-driven patient matching platform that accelerates recruitment using global data assets, look-alike modeling, and digital outreach. Then, interested participants are qualified and enrolled through a nurse qualification process and patient centric experience.

Both companies are industry leaders in applying technology and data science to help clinical research sponsors succeed in the development of life-changing therapies. Precision has comprehensive study experience in complex therapeutic area and a converged approach to development that includes seamless operations between labs, data, and trials.

"We are working with life science innovators who share a passion to connect next generation treatments with the patients who need them most," said Precision for Medicine President, Chad Clark. "This partnership expands our ability to reach more patients, faster; particularly those with rare or difficult-to-treat diseases."

Precision for Medicine and Trialbee also reduce the burden on patients and sites. Trialbee's patient data, which is HIPPA compliant, includes socioeconomic data as well as clinical data, enabling better characterization of the patient population. This helps Precision for Medicine forecast situations in which decentralized clinical trial approaches may be implemented to accommodate work schedules or when the use of free transportation services to and from the site can increase enrollment and retention.

"Our combined capabilities support a patient-first approach that will expand diversity, bolster enrollment, and speed the development of new therapies for complex diseases," said Trialbee's CEO, Matt Walz. "Our ability to bring more transparency and easy communication to the well-established Precision framework improves the potential for life-saving drugs to get to market and improve patient outcomes."

About Precision for Medicine

Precision for Medicine is the first biomarker-driven clinical research services organization supporting life sciences companies in the use of biomarkers essential to targeting patient treatments more precisely and effectively. Precision applies novel biomarker approaches to clinical research that integrate clinical trial execution with deep scientific knowledge, laboratory expertise and advanced data sciences. This convergence of trials, labs and data sciences is driving faster clinical development and approval. Precision for Medicine is part of Precision Medicine group with over 2,500 people in 35 locations in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit http://www.precisionformedicine.com.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is the leading global data and technology platform for patient matching and enrollment in clinical trials. Trialbee Hive operationalizes real world data (RWD) and applies data science to match patients globally. Our Candidate Manager platform simplifies the journey for matched patients to qualify and participate in clinical research. Partnering with Sponsors, CROs and virtual/decentralized sites and software providers, Trialbee is achieving patient enrollment goals and driving enhancements in diversity in clinical trial populations. We are the smartest way to match and enroll patients for your clinical trial. For more information, visit http://www.trialbee.com or contact us at solutions@trialbee.com.

