RoboForex is Named Most Transparent Broker at the World Economic Awards

BELIZE CITY, Belize, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboForex, the company that provides brokerage services for trading on global financial markets, has been named the winner of the "Most Transparent Broker Global 2021" award, which is presented within the framework of the World Economic Awards for outstanding achievements in the industry.

The organizing committee rated RoboForex above other companies on the market on the following criteria:

Security of client's funds.

Beneficial trading conditions.

5 account types for clients with different experiences.

State-of-the-art and hi-tech trading solutions.

Opportunity to get trading bonuses.

World Economic Awards highlights the achievements of companies on the global financial market, as well as their commitment to promoting business excellence. Since award winners are chosen based on their achievements alone, only those companies and individuals are selected who stand out from the crowd and do their best to satisfy their clients' needs. World Economic Awards' research team independently collects data from various public sources and then compares it with the information provided by nominees themselves.

Robert Stephenson, Chief Business Officer at RoboForex, is commenting: "Our company's values are a high level of quality of provided services and good results. They allow us to move forward, make our contribution to financial market development, provide availability of investment and trading products to a wide audience. In today's competitive market, it's very important to be open to clients and offer not just quality services but also transparent and understandable to everyone. And we exert our best efforts to do this, I guess that's why the company was so highly appreciated. To me, as a top manager, it's very meaningful that our work has been noticed. It means that we're moving in the right direction."

About RoboForex

RoboForex is a company, which delivers brokerage services in many countries all over the world. The broker provides traders, who work on financial markets, with access to its proprietary trading platforms. RoboForex has the brokerage license IFSC 000138/210. More detailed information about the Company's activities and operations can be found on the official website at www.roboforex.com.

