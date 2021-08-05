Anzeige
Nexperia receives Bosch Global Supplier Award for the second time in a row
PR Newswire
05.08.2021 | 15:04
Nexperia receives Bosch Global Supplier Award for the second time in a row

The prestigious award for 'Purchasing of direct materials - Mobility Solutions' recognizes Nexperia's collaborative partnership with Bosch

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexperia, the expert in essential semiconductors, is pleased to announce that it has received a prestigious Bosch Global Supplier Award for 'Purchasing of direct materials - Mobility Solutions'. Winning the award for the second time in a row is a testament to Nexperia's long-standing collaborative relationship with the leading global supplier of technology and services Bosch, including early-stage product development to overcome the challenges the automotive industry is facing.

Nexperia receives Bosch Global Supplier Award

"With the Bosch Global Supplier Award, we pay tribute to our best suppliers around the world," says Dr Arne Flemming, Head of Supply Chain Management at Bosch. "As partners in development and innovation, they play a major part in helping Bosch stay competitive."

Every two years, Bosch honors its suppliers from around the world with the Bosch Global Supplier Award. It is the 17th time that Bosch has rewarded outstanding performance in manufacturing and supplying products and services. The 46 award winners are the pick of the crop from roughly 23,000 companies that supply goods and services to Bosch. Across the globe, some 37,000 Bosch associates work in purchasing and logistics; they keep around 240 manufacturing plants supplied with parts and raw materials every day.

Andreas Rosenstein is Nexperia's Director Global Key Account Manager for Bosch. Working with Bosch for over 15 years, he has built a high level of trust in the relationship. About the Bosch Global Supplier Award, Rosenstein says: "We are incredibly excited about winning this prestigious award and feel truly privileged to have been recognized with such high regard for the second time in a row. Our teams have an established working relationship with a can-do attitude that brings mutual benefits. We continue to innovate in the mobility sector, solving complex design challenges in powertrain, safety systems, ADAS, infotainment and more with smaller, lighter and more thermally advanced products."

"Nexperia is already the largest manufacturer of semiconductors by units shipped - more than 90 billion annually," says Paul Zhang, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Marketing at Nexperia. "Our working relationship with Bosch spans over two decades, dating to our roots as NXP Semiconductors and, previously, Philips Semiconductors. Nexperia has ambitious growth plans. We are looking forward to continuing our successful relationship with Bosch."

© 2021 PR Newswire
