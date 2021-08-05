US-based startup Form Energy has secured $200 million Series D funding for the development of what is being called a breakthrough in energy storage.From pv magazine USA Solar and wind power have variability in their productive hours, as multi-day weather events can impact output. Therefore, multi-day storage that is cost-effective is important in grid reliability. Boston startup Form Energy developed technology to address this need, revealing recently the chemistry behind their iron-air batteries. The company said its iron-air batteries can store renewables-sourced electricity for 100 hours at ...

