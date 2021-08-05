MediXall Group, Inc.: MediXall Group Hires Leading PR Firm, TransMedia Group, to Drive Brand Awareness & Media Relations to Propel Health Karma on Its Next Phase of Growth

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, announced that the leading international public relations firm, Transmedia Group, will generate media coverage highlighting the positive impact its wholly owned subsidiary, Health Karma, has had on health and wellness of individuals and employees of businesses nationwide. The PR campaign will focus on Health Karma's success as it enters the next phase of growth and seeks to expand its footprint on healthcare. The award-winning PR firm will help the company improve its corporate messaging and enhance communications with key stakeholders.

The TransMedia team will begin by helping establish Health Karma's brand strategy through strategic media placements in which the company can articulate how uniquely capable it is in the healthcare marketplace. TransMedia Group plans to direct media attention to Health Karma's success in providing businesses and individuals with affordable, high-quality alternatives to traditional healthcare benefits. Additionally, TransMedia will support Health Karma with all its corporate communications needs.

"We'll show how Health Karma becomes your personal hub for health and wellness, saving you time and money with just a couple clicks on their site, regardless of your health insurance coverage" said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone. "Whether it is tracking your insurance in real time to answer coverage and benefit questions, finding savings on your prescriptions, a consultation with a licensed medical provider in the middle of the night through telehealth, talking with a licensed, professional therapist in as little as 24 hours to address common behavioral health concerns, or finding the right in-network provider and scheduling an in-person appointment, Health Karma is there for you when you need it most."

TransMedia President said, "What sets Health Karma apart is that they've built a healthcare experience more similar to what consumers experience from a best-in-class technology or consumer products company than from a traditional health care organization."

"We are very excited to enter into this collaboration with TransMedia Group, a partner and extension of our team, as we enter this next phase of growth for Health Karma," says Michael Swartz, President of Health Karma. "We understand the importance of building brand equity and want to communicate effectively in what can be a complex media space. We have great chemistry with the team at TransMedia Group, and I'm confident they will help us tell our unique story in ways that connect to the needs of consumers and businesses across the nation."

"By driving substantial media coverage and attention, TransMedia Group will ensure that Health Karma is recognized for providing an easy to use and personalized solution that empowers consumers with the tools and resources to navigate the confusion of the healthcare system." said Adrienne Mazzone.

About TransMedia Group

TransMedia Group is one of the country's leading, multi-lingual public relations firms. From the TransMedia Building in downtown Boca Raton, the award-winning firm serves clients worldwide, from Israel to New York, Norway to South Africa, Miami to Mexico.

Since 1981, TransMedia's international PR and social media marketing campaigns have made products and services, companies and entrepreneurs widely known and respected. Those clients have included AT&T, American Red Cross, Anushka Spa, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cenegenics Medical Institute, City of New York, Daum Crystal, Gunster Yoakley, Illustrated Properties, GL Homes, Jordache, Krispy Kreme, Merrill Lynch, GOLD To Go, Rexall Sundown, Trammel Crow and Wrap Media. TransMedia Group is truly an international firm that has conducted massive media campaigns in Brazil and Mexico. TransMedia Group has received numerous awards, including a Bronze Anvil from PRSA for a Public Service Campaign for The City of New York. For more information, please visit www.transmediagroup.com

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall Group is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

About Health Karma, Inc.

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, is a data-driven healthcare technology company whose mission is to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.gethealthkarma.com.

