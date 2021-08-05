Birchwood Credit Services, Inc.: Birchwood Credit Services Welcomes Greg Grubb as New National Sales Manager

NORTH CONWAY, NH / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Birchwood Credit Services, a national provider of mortgage credit reporting services, is happy to announce that Greg Grubb has joined the sales team as a National Sales Manager.

Greg brings extensive experience to the team and is excited to join Birchwood's growing sales organization. Greg is eager to leverage his years of credit reporting sales experience to further grow the organization nationally. Greg was previously with Factual Data for five years as a Regional Sales Representative and has over 31 years of industry experience across several different credit reporting agencies and repositories.

In his new position, Greg will be responsible for developing new business and promoting Birchwood's "Service that Delights" philosophy to customers and prospects across the nation.

Samia DeMarco, Director of Sales for Birchwood, said, "We are so excited to have Greg on our team. His extensive history in the industry, along with his passion for creating customized solutions and pricing for his customers, pairs perfectly with Birchwood's 'delight the customer' philosophy."

Greg says of joining Birchwood, "Birchwood Credit Services participates in what is generally one of the biggest financial transactions in a buyer's lifetime. It's important that we are available, knowledgeable, accurate and compassionate about getting that individual's loan processed, approved, and closed on time." He continues, "I am excited about working with such a dedicated staff. I'm looking forward to crafting customized solutions for our customers and spreading the message about Birchwood to new markets across the nation while proving that we deliver on our promises of superior customer service, pricing and products."

About Birchwood Credit Services: Birchwood Credit Services is a nationwide Credit Reporting Agency that has been providing financial credit services to mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers, including accurate mortgage online credit reports, tax return verifications, flood reports, collateral and property reports, credit re-scoring and other related services.

Founded in 1992, Birchwood has distinguished itself in the marketplace with its unwavering commitment to quality, compliance and customer service. Headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, Birchwood remains dedicated to providing its customers with personalized service by the most knowledgeable professionals in the credit reporting industry.

Birchwood Credit Services

2617 White Mountain Highway

North Conway, NH 03860

CONTACT:

Matt Scott

Director of Marketing & Digital Enablement

matt@birchwoodcreditservices.com

SOURCE: Birchwood Credit Services

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/658336/Birchwood-Credit-Services-Welcomes-Greg-Grubb-as-New-National-Sales-Manager