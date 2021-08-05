Edmund Optics and Jenoptik Partner to Make F-Theta Lenses More Accessible Than Ever Before

BARRINGTON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Edmund Optics®, leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, has partnered with Jenoptik to enhance global access to their F-theta lenses, which focus lasers in high-precision materials processing and laser scanning applications. Stefaan Vandendriessche, Director of Laser Optics Product Development at EO, stated, "EO is excited to offer state-of-the-art, F-theta lenses for the most advanced laser optics applications. Our global network of application engineers and support technicians are ready to help with the most demanding academic applications." "We're pleased to leverage Edmund Optics' global inventory and supply chain model to reach engineers and scientists around the world," said Michael Kahlke, Director Global Sales Semiconductor & Advanced Manufacturing at Jenoptik. As an authorized global distributor of Jenoptik F-theta lenses, EO will maintain a global inventory of F-theta lenses in stock and ready to ship.

Jenoptik is a globally operating technology group divided into three photonics-based divisions: Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety. The company's key target markets include the semiconductor, medical technology, automotive, mechanical engineering, traffic, aviation, and security as well as defense technology industries. Jenoptik F-theta lenses are ideal for use in a variety of applications including laser processing, cutting, welding, and scanning, among others.

To learn more about Jenoptik and its product offering, or to learn about custom options, please visit https://www.edmundoptics.com/company/brands/jenoptik/.

About EO:

Edmund Optics® (EO) is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. EO designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. With locations in more than nine countries across the globe, EO employs just over 1,000 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

About Jenoptik's Light & Optics Division:

Jenoptik's Light & Optics division is a global OEM supplier of solutions and products based on photonics technologies. The company combines comprehensive expertise in optics, laser technology, digital image processing, optoelectronics and software. Under the TRIOPTICS brand, Jenoptik offers optical measurement and manufacturing systems for quality control of lenses, objectives lenses and camera modules.

Customers of the Light & Optics division are leading machine and equipment suppliers working in areas such as semiconductor equipment, laser material processing, healthcare & life science, industrial automation, automotive & mobility and safety, as well as in scientific institutes.

The systems, modules and components used for this purpose help customers to optimally master their future challenges using optical and photonic technologies.

www.jenoptik.com

Media Contact:

Monica Hutchinson

mhutchinson@edmundoptics.com

