UMAX Group Corp.: UMAX GROUP CORP. - Funny Media Group Records 100th Comedy Special

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / UMAX Group Corp. (OTC PINK:UMAX), a Nevada corporation, has recorded its 100th live comedy special in its state-of-the-art facility in Downtown Los Angeles.

After the acquisition of Funny Media Group in May 2021, UMAX has now fully transitioned into comedy development as the vehicle to achieve a cash-flow positive operation and to provide the best return on shareholder's investment.

Rondell Fletcher (UMAX President and CEO), who has been producing content for more than 18 years, says that the 100th-show milestone was the result of hard work and focus.

"Our team has been working tirelessly to provide the best comedy venue in Los Angeles, and comedians have flocked to us and embraced us," Mr. Fletcher says.

Since beginning the shows in May 2021, Mr. Fletcher notes that positive feedback from comedians has turned them into recruiters.

"They like it so much, they tell their friends," Mr. Fletcher says. "I think that speaks to both the experience they have in our facility, and the opportunity that we provide."

For comedians, Funny Media Group offers payment for the show, and then produces a comedy special for each comedian.

"These comedians are great," Mr. Fletcher says. "But most of them have not had this type of opportunity. This can be a game-changer."

Funny Media Group has booked The Comedy Cube through October, Mr. Fletcher adds.

The shows feature an MC, a Live DJ plus custom graphics on a 100-foot curved video wall, all in front of a live audience. After shooting, Funny Media Group adds a graphics package and locks in the color and audio.

The first five specials will be released on August 9, 2021 on Funny Media Group's website and YouTube channel. After that, three shows per week will be released, one each on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

"Nobody is doing what we are doing, and the buzz has been electric," Mr. Fletcher says.

Mr. Fletcher has an extensive producer and media background. He has owned his own production studio in los Angeles for the past 10 years and has produced several miniseries. Additionally, Mr., Fletcher has worked with networks such as Fox, Food Network and CNN to produce shows shown on a nationwide scale. The short-term goal is to produce content for streaming services like Netflix and Amazon with the long-term goal being to build a large enough media catalog that any of the current streaming services would be interested in acquiring. Funny Media's social media sites are as follows:

Web Site: https://www.FunnyMediaGroup.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/funnymediagroupofficial/?hl=en

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bbv-T0DNjMM

The company plans on adding to their current production assets. The company is constantly finding the talent necessary to produce additional specials for future release. The production schedule for shooting new specials is currently booked through October.

