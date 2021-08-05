Wuhan General Group, Inc.: Wuhan General Group Updates on Third Scientific Paper Published on Psychedelics

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (OTC PINK:WUHN) ("Wuhan" or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research, is pleased to announce the following corporate update:

The research team funded by Wuhan General Group has successfully published a third paper on psychedelic science. The paper entitled "Anti-Inflammatory Effects of Four Psilocybin-Containing Magic Mushroom Water Extracts in vitro on 15-Lipoxygenase Activity and on Lipopolysaccharide-Induced Cyclooxygenase-2 and Inflammatory Cytokines in Human U937 Macrophage Cells" has been released on the Dovepress platform (the first published paper can be found here and the second paper can be found here.)

The following is an excerpt from the newly published study:

"Psilocybin-containing mushrooms are mainly studied with reference to their anti-depressant effects and very little information is known towards their anti-inflammatory potential. We have previously reported in vitro antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects of Psilocybe natalensis, one of the well-known magic mushrooms that grows in South Africa on the RAW 267.4 macrophage.24 This study aimed at investigating further the anti-inflammatory effects of four psilocybin-containing mushrooms (Panaeolus cyanescens, Psilocybe natalensis, Psilocybe cubensis and Psilocybe cubensis leucistic A+ strain) from genus Panaeolus and Psilocybe for the first time in vitro on 15-lipoxygenase activity, and also on lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced inflammation in human U937 macrophage cells. The human U937 macrophage cell line has been widely used and categorized as a model of mammalian cellular response to various inflammatory stimuli.25 We used hot-water extracts of the four mushrooms, which is one of the common methods of consumption used by magic mushroom users."

"The extracts showed potential potent anti-inflammatory properties that could be beneficial in chronic inflammatory disease treatment."

"This is another great milestone for the research team, the company and the psychedelic industry as the findings are very remarkable. The anti-inflammatory effects are groundbreaking and the potential treatments it may offer to medicine are extraordinary. The research team led by Sanah M. Nkadimeng is making monumental progress in bringing concrete psychedelics research to the forefront of medicine. Paper #4 is ready for submission and we are very excited to share the findings in the near future," said Wuhan General Group CEO Jeff Robinson.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2Bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso and Liviana brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

