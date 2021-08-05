Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Dustin Group AB (155/21)

With effect from August 09, 2021, the subscription rights in Dustin Group AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including August 18, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: DUST TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016609507 Order book ID: 232314 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from August 09, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Dustin Group AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including August 25, 2021. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: DUST BTA 1 Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016609515 Order book ID: 232315 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB