Corel: PaintShop Pro 2022 Makes Creative Image Editing Simple with AI-powered Tools & Versatile Photo Features

Affordable and comprehensive suites offer new tools that streamline the photo editing workflow and boost creativity for photographers of any skill level

OTTAWA, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing PaintShop Pro 2022 (https://www.paintshoppro.com/en/products/paintshop-pro/standard/?utm_source=PSPnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRPSP&utm_content=2022L) and PaintShop Pro 2022 Ultimate (https://www.paintshoppro.com/ultimate/?utm_source=PSPnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRPSP&utm_content=2022L), Corel's powerful, all-in-one photo editing and graphic design suites built to produce impressive images, sophisticated photo composites and compelling designs. Designed for photographers and content creators of any level of expertise, PaintShop? Pro 2022 offers new editing features that use the power of AI to dramatically simplify complex tasks and a sleek and streamlined interface that make creating amazing images in PaintShop Pro faster and easier than ever before. Whether you're looking for pro-caliber depth and control or easy, intelligent tools that interpret and respond to your photos to deliver incredible one-click results, PaintShop Pro 2022 is an essential addition to your photography toolkit.



"No matter your photo editing expectations or expertise, PaintShop Pro 2022 makes it simple to create, organize and share your visual story," said Chris Pierce, Director of Product for Photo and Digital Arts at Corel. "PaintShop Pro has long been known for its depth and impressive professional photo power. But with this latest release, we've found new ways to make the entire creative editing process easier, and frankly more fun, for a full range of photo software users. We're leveraging the power of AI to simplify tedious tasks, re-imagining the photographer's flow through the application, and delivering new creative content to offer an exceptional experience from start to finish. The versatile set of tools in PaintShop Pro 2022 can help anyone make every shot, the best shot."

Sophisticated, yet simple to use, powerful AI features make advanced photo editing easy and unlock new creative options, fast.

NEW! AI Background Replacement: Instantly change the background of an image. The new AI Background Replacement tool intelligently detects and masks people in a photo, enabling you to seamlessly replace a background and experiment with different scenes, color schemes and more.

Instantly change the background of an image. The new AI Background Replacement tool intelligently detects and masks people in a photo, enabling you to seamlessly replace a background and experiment with different scenes, color schemes and more. NEW! AI Portrait Mode: PaintShop Pro's immersive technology automatically analyzes and applies a bokeh blur to a background. Enhance headshots by adding a softly blurred background and ensure the focus of an image remains on the subject.

PaintShop Pro's immersive technology automatically analyzes and applies a bokeh blur to a background. Enhance headshots by adding a softly blurred background and ensure the focus of an image remains on the subject. ENHANCED! AI Style Transfer: Advancements to Style Transfer enable customers to apply even more artistic features to images. With new Color Matching and Smooth Image options, users can now control and level the detail, texture and color in stylized images.



New editing tools and an enhanced workflow streamline the editing process for any photographer.

NEW! Frame Tool: Place photos or other raster objects into shapes quickly, easily and intuitively. Work with a variety of frame shapes and sizes to achieve a desired look and accelerate the creation of digital layouts. Draw frames to use as handy placeholders or over a selected object, image or text to create standout, polished results.

Place photos or other raster objects into shapes quickly, easily and intuitively. Work with a variety of frame shapes and sizes to achieve a desired look and accelerate the creation of digital layouts. Draw frames to use as handy placeholders or over a selected object, image or text to create standout, polished results. NEW! File Support: PaintShop Pro's extensive file compatibility enables customers to easily import, save and export in a variety of file formats. Now with HEIC and HEIF support, users can upload images captured with an iPhone or iPad without needing to convert the file format.

PaintShop Pro's extensive file compatibility enables customers to easily import, save and export in a variety of file formats. Now with HEIC and HEIF support, users can upload images captured with an iPhone or iPad without needing to convert the file format. NEW! Creative Content: Take your creativity to the next level with new brushes, color palettes, gradients, patterns and picture tubes. Download the new patterns from the Welcome Book and find the rest of the creative content already built into PaintShop Pro 2022.

Take your creativity to the next level with new brushes, color palettes, gradients, patterns and picture tubes. Download the new patterns from the Welcome Book and find the rest of the creative content already built into PaintShop Pro 2022. ENHANCED! Usability: Enjoy enhancements made to the Welcome screen, redesigned with the beginner photographer and hobbyist in mind. The new Workspace tab includes built-in tutorials and learning content to help master the product with ease. And new thumbnail previews for recent files make the navigation process much more seamless. Plus, with enhanced document-aware scaling, adding creative effects like drop shadows, inner and outer bevels and texture to large images is more effective.

Explore additional photo and video editing power in PaintShop Pro 2022 Ultimate! Take advantage of all the power and capabilities of PaintShop Pro 2022, plus a bonus collection of features and premium software, all at an affordable price.

NEW! Highlight Reel: Create quick videos showing off highlights of your adventures. Import your photos and videos and in a matter of minutes, the new Highlight Reel analyzes, extracts, and compiles the best parts together, enabling you to easily create movies of your everyday moments.

Create quick videos showing off highlights of your adventures. Import your photos and videos and in a matter of minutes, the new Highlight Reel analyzes, extracts, and compiles the best parts together, enabling you to easily create movies of your everyday moments. NEW! MultiCam Capture Lite: Engage your viewers, grow your audience, and capture video with MultiCam Capture Lite. Easily create how-to videos, gaming videos, record product demos and more with this easy-to-use recording software.

Engage your viewers, grow your audience, and capture video with MultiCam Capture Lite. Easily create how-to videos, gaming videos, record product demos and more with this easy-to-use recording software. NEW! Painter Essentials 8: Explore a fun and uncomplicated painting software for beginners that will inspire you to experiment and fall in love with digital painting. Sketch, draw or paint on a blank canvas using realistic Natural-Media brushes, or experiment with image-based AI and cloning art.



PaintShop Pro 2022 Ultimate bonus add-ons also include the Sea-to-Sky Workspace, PhotoMirage Express, Corel AfterShot 3 and the Corel Creative Collection.

Pricing and Availability

PaintShop Pro 2022 and PaintShop Pro 2022 Ultimate are available in English, German, French, Dutch, Italian, Spanish, Russian, Traditional Chinese and Japanese. Suggested retail pricing (SRP) for PaintShop Pro 2022 is $79.99 USD / €69.99 / £69.99 and SRP for PaintShop Pro 2022 Ultimate is $99.99 USD / €89.99 / £89.99. GBP and Euro prices include VAT. Upgrade pricing is available to registered users of all previous versions of PaintShop Pro (excludes NFR, OEM and Academic versions).

For more information or to download a free trial, visit www.paintshoppro.com (https://www.paintshoppro.com/ultimate/?utm_source=PSPnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRPSP&utm_content=2022L). To learn more about volume licensing for enterprise or educational organizations, visit www.paintshoppro.com/en/licensing (https://www.paintshoppro.com/en/licensing/?utm_source=PSPnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRPSP&utm_content=2022L).

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications - including CorelDRAW, MindManager, Parallels and WinZip - to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com (https://www.corel.com/?utm_source=PSPnewsRelease&utm_medium=media&utm_campaign=SMPRPSP&utm_content=2022L).

