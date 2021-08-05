ARC Facilities Releases New Construction Projects Module for Award-Winning Mobile App

New features offer document and information access to facilities managers tracking tenant improvements and other types of construction

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / ARC Facilities, a leading technology company facilitating instant access to building information in the built space, today announced the release of Construction Projects, a new module for its industry-leading mobile app.

The new module provides instant access to ongoing construction documents to help facility management professionals who are constantly challenged keeping track of information related to renovations and retrofits - especially closeouts.

When dealing with multiple renovation projects, facility teams are often last to receive closeouts. Without these documents, facility maintenance is guesswork, based on a confusing mess of as-builts drawings.

"Facilities professionals can't afford to wait months for construction closeouts," said Jonathan Styrlund, Vice President of Product Development, ARC Facilities. "Operating without accurate information is risky, inefficient and costly."

"For the first time, facilities teams now have a single source of truth for accurate and current renovation project information," said Styrlund. "With Construction Projects, facility teams are assured that critical construction information is accessible where and when it is needed - accurate, accessible, and neatly organized.

How the Module Works

The solution will allow customers to organize, maintain and keep track of all construction drawings including specifications, RFI communications, submittals, and other project documentation. Project information is instantly accessible in an easy-to-use mobile application during construction.

Facility teams gain mobile access to building information during and after project completion and receive closeout packages at the end of projects. To learn more about the benefits of digitizing, gaining mobile access to and sharing construction documentation, a complimentary eBook on this topic is available for download here.

About ARC Facilities

ARC Facilities is transforming access to facilities information with a mobile-first platform for facilities teams on the go. Access and share critical building information including as-builts, closeouts, emergency information, O&Ms, and compliance information via an easy-to-use app. Eliminate hours of electronic file searches and trips to and from the plan room digging through paper. Simply tap a mobile device to quickly locate shut-off valves, fire alarms. Conduct remote troubleshooting. Prevent minor accidents from becoming major catastrophes. With instant access to building information, facilities teams cover more ground, are more responsive and more efficient. Other modules include Emergency Information, Healthcare Compliance, O&M Documentation and Building Plans. Visit arcfacilities.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Jon Styrlund

Vice President Product Development & Field Operations

ARC Facilities

925-949-5116

SOURCE: ARC Facilities

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/658439/ARC-Facilities-Releases-New-Construction-Projects-Module-for-Award-Winning-Mobile-App