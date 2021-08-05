Grant Cardone to 10X Business and Financial Education for Underserved Communities with The Launch of Global Entrepreneurial Hub

MIAMI, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur, best-selling author, star of Discovery Channel's Undercover Billionaire and founder of the 10X Movement, Grant Cardone, is on a mission to help close the socioeconomic gap in underserved communities around the world with the implementation of business and financial educational programs through his non-profit, The Grant Cardone Foundation. This Summer, The Grant Cardone Foundation will be launching their very first global program called the 10X Hub, a mobile classroom and lab created to teach financial literacy and entrepreneurship to youth and young adults. It's an entrepreneurial development center, a collaborative space, and a 10X mentorship hub. This is a place to give everyone, no matter their economic circumstance, the opportunity to create success and to 10X their life.

The 10X Hub will be a traveling program that will launch this Summer in the Western Cape of South Africa, which has the largest concentration of fatherless adolescents in the world at 62% and one of the highest unemployment rates globally. Having lost his father at a young age, Grant saw that underlying many of society's most pressing challenges is a lack of father involvement in their children's lives. Fatherlessness has a direct effect on economic welfare, production, the erosion of human capital, social exclusion, crime, and social instability. Grant Cardone wants to help those who may need life and career guidance just as he once did.

The 10X Hub will be providing financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and mentorship programs to help level the playing field and fight poverty at its core and to create a lasting LEGACY for generations to come in these communities:

Leading

Entrepreneurial

Growth

And

Commitment to

Youth education

"Our mission in delivering this program is to give kids and young adults, from underserved and at-risk communities around the world, the opportunity to create the life they want, not the life the system makes them think they have to settle for." - Grant Cardone.

This program will be delivered in multiple stages and facilitated in partnership with Labit, a consulting business incubator in South Africa who work to equip community-based entrepreneurs that share the vision of creating sustainable businesses and job opportunities. The 10X Hub will be located in Paarl and operating within the townships of Mbekweni and Paarl East.

"We are thrilled that an International Foundation has partnered with Labit to enable and activate entrepreneurship and ultimately build sustainable businesses which will help address the high unemployment rate and elevate poverty in our immediate communities. This newly formed partnership and the projected outcomes will play a key role in stabilizing, developing and enhancing the economic growth of the greater area of Drakenstein." - Cheryl Phillips (Senior Manager: Economic Growth & Tourism, Drakenstein Municipality)

To start, the local community will be able to enroll in the 10X Hub program where participants will have access to weekly 10X Hub Open Days, which are designed to engage the participants with the curriculum from Cardone University, the #1 business platform by mastermind, Grant Cardone. These open days are designed to help these individuals excel and develop real world financial and entrepreneurial skills and will be held in both in-person and virtual facilitator settings based upon current Covid-19 protocols. Next, participants will have the opportunity to apply to attend a competitive business 10X Hub Academy, vetted by The Grant Cardone Foundation and Labit, where individuals are coached on the fundamental principles of starting and growing a business that can make an impact in their community. The five most promising entrepreneurs from this stage will then move on to a 6-month intensive 10X Vision Plan program that will be hyper-focused on building out their business model and developing a launch strategy/roadmap for them and their business. At the end of the 6-months, the participants will have the opportunity to pitch their final business model to Grant Cardone and receive exposure to networking and funding opportunities. Two individuals will then be selected to win seed funding of R15,000 to help start their business. The final stages of the 10X Hub, called the 10X Growth Program, involve a year-long mentorship program with the Cardone Enterprise team for these two finalists to receive support and advisory on their businesses through its first year and to aid in opportunities for future growth. These finalists will then themselves become 10X Hub Mentors and leaders in the 10X Hub initiative to empower and purposefully impact the world around them as the next generation continuing to build a lasting legacy for their families and community.

The goal of the 10X Hub program in its first 18 months will be to have 2 sustainable businesses created, 1,000 entrepreneurs trained, 100 jobs created, and 300,000 individuals signed up with access to the Cardone University educational materials. The content in Cardone University provides invaluable knowledge on how to grow and succeed in business, a resource that would not be traditionally accessible in these communities. The 10X Hub will open in South Africa in August of 2021 and then travel to different African townships. Simultaneously, The Grant Cardone Foundation will be developing a similar 10X Hub to launch in the United States in 2022.

"Helping survivalist entrepreneurs in building sustainable businesses and fighting for the most vulnerable communities, is what Labit strives for. We believe that this partnership with The Grant Cardone Foundation in creating the 10X HUB program will influence multiple generations of young entrepreneurs in creating jobs and leaving a legacy for decades to come. We are honoured, humbled and extremely excited for the journey ahead!" - Ivan Swartz (CEO/Founder of Labit)

The Grant Cardone Foundation's mission is to impact one million lives in 2021, by providing life, career, and financial guidance to at-risk kids in our underserved communities around the world. To donate to the 10X Hub program please visit www.grantcardonefoundation.com.

Or contact:

Brittany Benavidez

310-777-0255

brittany@grantcardone.com

About The Grant Cardone Foundation

The Grant Cardone Foundation is a national non-profit organization invested in helping youth in our communities reach their fullest potential. Entrepreneur and best-selling author, Grant Cardone, created the foundation as a result of experiencing the traumatic loss of his father when he was only ten years old. Growing up without a father figure in his life affected him emotionally, socially, and academically and so he has made it his mission to help young adults, who may need life and career guidance just as he once did. The foundation's mission is to provide mentoring and financial literacy education to adolescents in underserved and at-risk populations, especially those without a father figure. The foundation partners with community organizations, municipal agencies, corporations, and other non-profit entities to help deliver energy and educational resources to kids in need.

About Grant Cardone

CEO of Cardone Capital, international speaker, entrepreneur and author of The 10X Rule & creator of 21 best-selling business programs, Grant Cardone owns & operates seven privately held companies and a $1.4B portfolio of multifamily properties. Named the #1 marketer to watch by Forbes Magazine, Cardone is also the founder of The 10X Movement & The 10X Growth Conference, the world's largest business & entrepreneur conference.

About Cardone University

Cardone University is suited for anyone who wants to get more out of life and business. Artists, automotive salespeople, doctors, roofers, phone salespeople, and anyone else who has a dream that needs to be brought to market will benefit from the 800+ courses available. With 24/7 access, users can leverage the expertise of Grant Cardone for their business. Courses on prospecting, sales, negotiation, closing, money and finances, and motivation are just some of what's offered inside this premier business training platform. https://cardoneuniversity.com/

About Labit

Labit Consulting (Pty) Ltd was established in 2014, as a Business Incubator, fighting poverty in South Africa. We do so by equipping community-based entrepreneurs that share the vision of creating sustainable businesses and thus creating more job opportunities. We actively work towards changing the unemployment rate and dream of a tomorrow where South Africans will start businesses, purposefully solving social problems in a financially sustainable way. We are pleased to share that a recent Impact Report indicated that Labit has trained a total 2400 entrepreneurs and created 100+ jobs in the past 5 years. Furthermore, entrepreneurs have showed a staggering 83% growth in conceptual thinking. This indicates that Labit is not only developing business skills but also enabling and correcting the mindsets that allow entrepreneurs to think creatively, remain focused, persevere, and dream about the bigger impact their businesses can make despite their impoverished surroundings.