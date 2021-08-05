Face Shield Market is Expected to Reach at a CAGR of 6.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Face Shield Market is Segmented based on Product (Full Face Shield and Half Face Shield), Tier (Premium, Medium, and Value), End-Use Industry (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Construction and Others) and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2027. This report is published on Valuates Reports under Occupational Health & Safety .

Face Shield Market is expected to grow at the rate of 6.6% CAGR by 2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the face shield market are:

Stricter rules governing personnel safety, and increased knowledge of industrial occupational dangers especially in the industries, such as oil & gas, healthcare, construction, chemical, and manufacturing are expected to propel the market growth.

Furthermore, the recent COVID pandemic has necessitated the need for protective face shields to curb the spread of the virus.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE FACE SHIELD MARKET

Rules governing workplace safety especially in the manufacturing and mining industry are expected to further fuel the face shield market. Face shields are required at production plants to protect employees from occupational dangers. These are used to protect against potentially harmful toxic compounds.

Furthermore, as the number of COVID-19 cases rises, it's more critical than ever for public workers and, especially, healthcare professionals, to be safe in order to save more lives. As a result, public healthcare organizations have advocated the use of face shields, as well as other personal protective equipment (PPE). Furthermore, the World Health Organization suggested that industry and governments increase the manufacturing of face shields by 40% to meet the global demand due to disruptions in the global supply of PPEs for health workers. In addition, the face shield extends the life of the face masks. As a result of the aforementioned considerations, the global market for face shields is growing.

FACE SHIELD MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the product, the full face shield segment accounted for the major share. This is attributed to the significant demand for face protection in several end-use industries, such as oil & gas, healthcare, construction, chemical, and manufacturing.

Based on the tire, the premium tier face shields have a significant share in the market growth. The visors on the premium face shields are crystal clear, allowing for clear viewing. Anti-dust, anti-fogging, anti-splash, and clear visibility are just a few of the extra benefits. Premium face shields are made of high-quality materials that are both comfortable to wear and adjust. Face masks and safety goggles, as well as conventional glasses, can be worn with these.

Based on end-user, the manufacturing segment is anticipated to hold a substantial share. Face shields are used to protect workers from occupational hazards.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market. This is owing to the economies of China and India expanding. Furthermore, the region's industry is being driven by the rise and development of healthcare infrastructure in Southeast Asian countries.

FACE SHIELD MARKET SEGMENTATION

Face Shield Market based on Product

Full Face Shield

Half Face Shield.

Face Shield Market based on Tier

Premium

Medium

Value.

Face Shield Market based on End-Use Industry

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Construction

Others.

Face Shield Market based on Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World.

Key Companies

Honeywell International Inc.,

Pyramex Safety Products, LLC,

Casco Bay Molding,

Alpha Pro Tech,

Protective Industrial Products,

Kimberly-Clark Corporation,

Sanax Protective Products,

D. Bullard Company,

DUPONT Teijin Films,

Medline Industries, Inc.

