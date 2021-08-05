Growing Usage in Diapers, Feminine Hygiene Products to Offer Lucrative Opportunities to Hygiene Breathable Films Market - TMR insights

- Manufacturers are making more biodegradable sanitary napkins, as standard sanitary napkins have an adverse impact on the environment when disposed of into landfills

A hygiene breathable film refers to a film layer on the surface of a diaper or sanitary pad that is permeable to gas vapor and water, but impervious to liquids. Flexible back sheets for under-pads, diapers, sanitary pads, and other incontinence items are made of breathable films. Polyethylene laminates and films are commonly utilized as preventive films for items such as surgical drapes, incontinence diapers, and baby diapers. In the process of extrusion coating, melted polyethylene is laminated to create sanitary items that meet the requirements. Gases and water vapor can be absorbed by hygiene breathable films, and they are also water-resistant in the liquid form. These characteristics are likely to support the growth of the global hygiene breathable films market in the forthcoming years.

The global hygiene breathable films market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% for the forecast period, from 2021 to 2029. Breathable films serve to strengthen convenience of users and the films' permeability factor helps the skin in breathing better. Mineral fillers such as polymers and calcium carbonate are some compounds used to make breathable films. This results in a microporous structure that allows only water vapor to pass through without transmitting water. Under-pads, baby & adult diapers, sanitary napkins, surgical drapes, and other medical items are increasingly using these microporous hygienic permeable films, which is likely to drive the global market.

Key Findings of Market Report

Growing Usage of Polyurethane-based Breathable Filmsin Medical Industry to Foster Market Growth

Due to their expanding application in the medical sector, polyurethane-based breathable films are projected to witness high demand. These breathable films are also often utilized in bed covers, table covers, surgical gloves, patient gowns, and surgical drapes, while breathability remains a key element in user comfort. In comparison with microporous breathable films, hygiene breathable films are monolithic and offer a superior liquid barrier. Their strong mechanical characteristics, such as low-temperature, flexibility and high durability are projected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2029.

Increasing Usage of Breathable Films in Diapers to Bolster Product Demand

Hygiene breathable films are popular due to of their cost-effectiveness and in providing moisture management solutions in a variety of baby hygiene items. Perforated hygiene breathable films are often used in diapers. The back sheets of diapers are made of hygienic breathable films. The stretched polyolefin hygiene permeable film is proven to be more vapor-transmitting and user-friendly. By utilizing non-woven webs and laminates of breathable films, hygiene breathable films are effective in reducing temperature and humidity, which is likely to propel the demand for these films in the baby hygiene sector.

Hygiene Breathable Films Market: Growth Drivers

Sanitary products are projected to be in high demand due to rise in awareness among the global female population. Governments around the world are taking efforts to spread awareness about feminine products and hygiene in order to protect women from pathogenic microorganisms. This is likely to create demand in the hygiene breathable films market.

As a result of greater environmental awareness, consumers are becoming more interested in biodegradable items. As such, numerous leading market players are converting their production into environment-friendly products in order to meet the rising product demand.

Hygiene Breathable Films Market: Key Competitors

Quanzhou Niso Industry Co., Ltd.

Napco National Paper Products Company Ltd

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Bio Packaging Films, LLC

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Hygiene Breathable Films Market: Segmentation

Material Type

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polystyrene

Polyamide

Product Type

Microporous

Non-porous

Thickness

Up to 20 Micron

20-30 Micron

30-40 Micron

40 Micron and Above

Application

Diapers

Sanitary Napkins

Under-pads

Surgical Clothing

Tapes

Laminates

