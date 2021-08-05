Hilton São Paulo Morumbi Installs ActivePure Technology to Ensure Guests' Health and Safety

ActivePure Purification Technology, Proven to Deactivate Airborne and Surface Viruses, Enhances Safety Measures in Brazilian Hotels

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Amid the spread of new variants of COVID-19, the Hilton Hotel and Resort in São Paulo, Brazil, is committed to the health and safety of its guests and employees and is taking extra precautions by installing ActivePure Technology . ActivePure is the only air and surface purification technology proven to proactively and continuously inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, on surfaces and in the air. In addition, ActivePure's decontamination technology occurs in real-time and is safe for use in occupied indoor spaces. ActivePure Technologies' exclusive distributor in Brazil handled the sale.

'The transformation of spaces into healthy environments will be part of the safety protocols post-pandemic, which includes, above all, the quality of the air we breathe," says Henrique Cury, president of ActivePure Brazil , an ActivePure Technologies global partner. "We are delighted to provide peace of mind to Hilton's guests as they visit São Paulo."

With the Hilton brand strengthening safety and disinfection practices for its hotels worldwide, the Hilton São Paulo Morumbi added an extra layer of protection with ActivePure. As a result, guests, employees and visitors to the hotel and resort have the confidence that the property's indoor air and surfaces are protected by this technology, proven by science and independently validated to inactivate the COVID-19 virus and other clinically relevant pathogens in the air and on surfaces.

This sanitizing system further enhances the CleanStay and EventReady with CleanStay Programs, launched globally by the Hilton brand, which offer a high standard of cleaning and disinfection to protect guests, customers, event planners and their attendees, as well as members of the team.

"With ActivePure, the Hilton São Paulo Morumbi is able to invite people into their hotel and resort with con?dence," said Joe Urso, chairman and CEO of ActivePure Technologies, LLC. "We commend Hilton São Paulo for prioritizing the health and safety of its guests and employees."

In addition to the Hilton São Paulo Morumbi, ActivePure is working with many more hospitality leaders in Brazil, including:

Ibis, an Accor Hotel

Mercure São Paulo Jardins Hotel

Intercontinental São Paulo Hotels, IHG

Meliá Hotels Group

Atlantica Hotels Group

TYRP by Wyndham

ActivePure Technologies is a science-driven company that has developed a one-of-a-kind technology that immediately, safely and continuously inactivates pathogens - including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, as well as bacteria and other pathogens in the air and on surfaces. The technology, which has origins in the NASA Space Program and was inducted into the Space Foundation Hall of Fame in 2017, powers the 100 plus adaptable ActivePure Technology devices trusted by millions of hotels, hospitals, schools, stores, offices and homes worldwide.

ActivePure works instantly and continuously to fill rooms with virus-neutralizing particles. ActivePure's patented technology releases thousands of submicroscopic particles that actively target pathogens in the air and on surfaces, inactivating them safely on contact.

In June 2020, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) deemed ActivePure Technology safe to use in occupied spaces when it cleared the ActivePure Medical Guardian as a Class II Medical Device, using the same ActivePure Technology found in over 100 devices. The airborne COVID virus easily transmits from person to person in enclosed spaces. Independent testing completed in FDA-compliant biosafety labs level three and four found that ActivePure inactivated more than 99.9% of a high concentration of SARS-CoV-2 viruses in three minutes.

To learn more about ActivePure Technology, its uses and scientific studies, please visit ActivePure.com , or call 888-217-4316.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC:

Privately held ActivePure Technologies, LLC, is the global leader in active, continuous surface and air disinfection systems for health care and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities, and hospitality and residential applications since 1924. ActivePure Technologies includes the patented ActivePure Technology, the most powerful surface and air purification technology ever discovered backed by science. The only one in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and included in the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. ActivePure Technology is engineered based on technology with origins in the NASA Space Program and that has evolved to reduce exposure to diseases, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria and molds, by 99.9%. ActivePure Technologies' eight brands include Aerus Enterprise Solutions, Aerus Global , ActivePure Medical , ActivePure Technology , Allergy Buyers Club, Beyond by Aerus , The Pure Company and Vollara . Additionally, the ActivePure Medical Guardian is registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com or call 888-217-4316.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR on behalf of ActivePure Technologies

Email: Jo@TrizCom.com

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 214-232-0078

Avery Cooper, TrizCom PR on behalf of ActivePure Technologies

Email: Avery@TrizCom.com

Office:972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 972-743-4415

SOURCE: ActivePure Technology

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/658559/Hilton-So-Paulo-Morumbi-Installs-ActivePure-Technology-to-Ensure-Guests-Health-and-Safety