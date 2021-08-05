Anzeige
Relay Medical im Fokus der Sportwelt! Federer, Nadal & Medvedev...
WKN: A3CVQY ISIN: NO0011002511 Ticker-Symbol: 83L 
Frankfurt
05.08.21
08:07 Uhr
9,700 Euro
-0,025
-0,26 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
05.08.2021 | 17:17
52 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Bank Norwegian due to offer (142/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Bank Norwegian ASA
(Bank Norwegian) published on August 5, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

Nordax Bank AB (Nordax Bank) has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire
all outstanding shares in Bank Norwegian, so that every one (1) Bank Norwegian
share held will entitle their holder to a cash payment of NOK 105 per share. If
Bank Norwegian, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the
underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient
to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set
a new expiration day for options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in
Bank Norwegian (BANO) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to
the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1009201
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
