NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment in Bank Norwegian due to offer (142/21)

The following information is based on the press release from Bank Norwegian ASA (Bank Norwegian) published on August 5, 2021 and may be subject to change. Nordax Bank AB (Nordax Bank) has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in Bank Norwegian, so that every one (1) Bank Norwegian share held will entitle their holder to a cash payment of NOK 105 per share. If Bank Norwegian, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Bank Norwegian (BANO) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1009201