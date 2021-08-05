GaN Systems and ON Semiconductor Partner to Deliver Smaller, More Efficient, Lower Cost Power Solutions

Companies Introduce World's First Bridgeless Totem Pole PFC Evaluation Board

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, and ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), a world-leading supplier of power semiconductor ICs, released a new 300W BTP-PFC Bridgeless Totem Pole Power Factor Correction (PFC) evaluation board. The board includes ON Semiconductor's NCP1680, the industry's first dedicated critical conduction mode (CrM) bridgeless totem pole PFC controller, and GaN Systems' 650V GS66508B GaN transistors. The NCP1680 controller and GS66508B transistors combine to deliver an innovative cost-effective and high-performing solution in a small footprint.

The solution enables power engineers to evaluate GaN and capitalize on its benefits in improving power system performance. GaN Systems' GS66508B is a 650V, 30A transistor that provides low-loss, high switching frequency, zero reverse recoveries near-unity, and very low junction-to-case thermal resistance. The evaluation board allows rapid development of advanced totem pole PFC designs and is ideal in various power supply applications for the data center, telecom, industrial, and consumer industries.

On the controller side, this Bridgeless Totem Pole PFC solution leverages the NCP1680, which offers unique features for operation under light load conditions, digital voltage loop compensation, and near unity power factor in all operating modes. Altogether, the solution achieves near 99% efficiency, simplifies design, and reduces bill-of-material count and cost.

"Leaders like ON Semiconductor recognize the importance of GaN and are optimizing controllers and creating complementary tools like the new 300W PFC evaluation board we introduced today. These solutions strengthen the GaN industry ecosystem in the goal to make better performing and more cost-effective power electronics,' said Jim Witham, CEO at GaN Systems.

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the most extensive transistors portfolio that uniquely addresses the needs of today's most demanding industries, including consumer electronics, data center servers, and power supplies, renewable energy systems, industrial motors, and automotive electronics. As an industry-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the transistor performance rules, GaN Systems enables power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world.

