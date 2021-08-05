DJ Maksim Grishanin was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) Maksim Grishanin was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP 05-Aug-2021 / 18:15 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release Maksim Grishanin was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of PJSC NCSP 05.08.2021 PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors resolved to elect Maksim Grishanin as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Public Joint Stock Company Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port. The material fact has been published on the PJSC NCSP website at http://nmtp.info/ncsp/corporate_information/basic_fact/ In 2012 Maksim Grishanin was appointed First Vice President of PJSC Transneft. Earlier, in 2011, he was appointed Vice President of PJSC Transneft. Since 2010, he was Director for Corporate Finance of OJSC Aviation Holding Company Sukhoi. From 2006 to 2010, he worked as Senior Vice President for Economics and Finance at CJSC Sukhoi Civil Aircraft. Prior to that, he held various positions in the areas of financial and economic activities. Maksim Grishanin graduated from the Christian-Albrecht University of Kiel (Germany) in 1995 with a degree in Political Economics. Awarded with the Medals of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland of I and II degrees, a Certificate of Merit from the Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation. NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. PJSC NCSP is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, SC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis. For more information, please contact: For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 119336 EQS News ID: 1224483 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

