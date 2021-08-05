AGC Biologics Acquires Commercial Facility, Expanding Cell & Gene Therapy Global Service Offerings

AGC Biologics acquires Longmont, Colorado facility to expand its global footprint and increase its C> process development and GMP capacity

Seattle, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGC Biologics, a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announced the finalization of the purchase of a state-of-the-art commercial manufacturing facility in Longmont, Colorado, USA. The facility, previously owned by Novartis Gene Therapies, will provide AGC Biologics with significant additional capacity and space to continue to expand its global end-to-end Cell and Gene Therapy (C>) offering, ensuring security of supply for current and future C> customers.

This transaction adds 622,000 square feet of operations and office space primarily planned for C> activities. The facility is expected to begin full-scale operations by Q4 2021 and is only 16 miles away from AGC Biologics' state-of-the-art large-scale stainless steel mammalian facility in Boulder, Colorado.

This acquisition allows AGC Biologics to expand its cell and gene therapy footprint to the US. It will also enable AGC Biologics to continue rapidly expanding its process development and GMP capacity to meet both early and late clinical/commercial customer needs. In addition to this facility acquisition, AGC Biologics announced major C> facility expansion projects at its Heidelbergand Milanfacilities in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

"The Longmont facility is just one of the company-wide expansion initiatives that AGC Biologics has been working on," says AGC Biologics CEO Patricio Massera. "With our ongoing global expansion, we look forward to continuing to help our partners bring life-saving treatments to the market."

About AGC Biologics

