Four new global brands sign on to use APEXX Global's BNPL Connect

- Addition of Atome, LayBuy, Sezzle and Tamara demonstrates the growth of APEXX's BNPL Connect

- APEXX will have integrated over 20 global BNPL providers by 2022, enabling merchants and PSPs to offer BNPL as a payment method in over 40 countries

LONDON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APEXX Global, ("APEXX"), the multi-award-winning global payments platform, announces that four new Buy Now Pay Later ("BNPL") providers, Atome, LayBuy, Sezzle, and Tamara have signed on to use BNPL Connect globally. These are in addition to the five market-leading BNPLs APEXX announced in February this year - Arvato AfterPay, ClearPay, OpenPay, Tabby, and Zip Co.

BNPL products have surged in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic, with consumers around the world attracted by the flexible nature of paying for goods in instalments with no interest charges. BNPL providers have flooded the market and, in the process, revolutionised the online retail and consumer credit market, however this has led to a proliferation of different options for merchants and consumers.

To address this, APEXX launched BNPL Connect in March this year and the product has seen huge take up from merchants and payment service providers (PSPs) globally. BNPL Connect allows PSPs and merchants to access multiple BNPL solutions through one consolidated API, and in turn, consumers can choose from a range of different BNPL options. This significantly reduces the time to market and cost for Merchants and PSPs in offering these services globally.

Together, Atome, LayBuy, Sezzle, and Tamara are amongst the largest BNPL providers globally and offer coverage across the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, UAE, the UK, and 12 countries across Asia-Pacific.

Rodney Bain, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder at APEXX, said: "We're delighted to welcome four more of the world's leading BNPL providers onto BNPL Connect. The reception since we launched has been incredible and the addition of these leading names onto the platform demonstrates the surging popularity and growing significance of BNPL solutions in the global payment industry.

"By next year, we will have integrated over 20 BNPL providers onto BNPL Connect, offering our PSP partners, merchants and ultimately consumers BNPL as a payment method in over 40 countries. Deferred payment schemes have an opportunity to create a consumer credit environment that is easier to access, fairer, and more transparent."

About APEXX GLOBAL (apexx.global)

Founded in 2016, APEXX Global is a multi-award-winning global payments platform that combines acquirers, gateways, shopping carts and Alternative Payments Methods into a single marketplace and one-stop solution for Enterprise/Tier 1 merchants and large PSPs. APEXX builds an integrated and transparent service that manages the authorisation, processing, and optimisation of transactions.

APEXX takes an agnostic approach to partnerships, working with many different solutions providers across the payments industry. Our approach creates a more efficient and cost-effective solution that cuts through the complexity of e-payments and leaves behind legacy technology systems. Our mission is to help businesses grow by reducing unnecessary costs, increasing conversion rates and simplifying the global payment ecosystem.