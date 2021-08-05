TESSI: Reports H1 2021 turnover of EUR 234.9m

€m 2021 20201 Change Change

(proforma)2 Q1 turnover 115.7 108.3 +6.8% +5.9% Q2 turnover 119.2 91.6 +30.2% +28.5% H1 total 234.9 199.9 +17.5% +16.3%

1 2020 data excludes the Spanish businesses sold in January 2021 (see 8 January 2021 press release).

2 Calculated by including turnover generated by Proformation in 2020 before its consolidation in the Group from Q1 2021 (see 9 March 2021 press release).

Tessi, a global provider of Business Process Services, posted H1 2021 turnover of €234.9 million.

On a proforma basis², turnover was up 16.3%, bolstered by thriving business and a favourable comparison with the previous year, particularly in the second quarter, due to the impact of lockdown from mid-March 2020 onwards.

Guidance and ongoing public buyout offer

The first half has confirmed the Group's roadmap aimed at pursuing the company's development.

As announced earlier, following the purchase of Tessi shares via block trades as a result of which Pixel Holding now holds 97.4% of the share capital and 96.9% of the voting rights, on 3 June 2021 Pixel Holding announced its intention to file a public buyout offer with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) to be followed by a squeeze-out of Tessi's shares at a price of €172 per share (2020 exceptional dividend rights attached). As the exceptional 2020 dividend of €3.40 per share was paid out on 28 June 2021, the actual offer price is €168.60 per share on an ex-dividend basis.

Everything is going according to plan and the transaction is due to be closed in Q4 2021.

Next release

H1 2021 results, 14 September 2021 after market close.

Tessi is an international provider of Business Process Services that helps businesses digitise the customer experience. Tessi operates in 14 countries worldwide, has around 11,000 employees and posted 2020 turnover of €413.0 million. Tessi is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment B (TES).



tessi.eu

Tessi

Tel. +33 (0)4 76 70 59 10

communication@tessi.fr

Actus

Guillaume Le Floch / Investor Relations

Marie Claude Triquet / Media Relations

Tel. + 33 (0)4 72 18 04 90

glefloch@actus.fr / mctriquet@actus.fr

