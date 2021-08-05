SplitSpot, Inc.: SplitSpot Expands Coliving Apartment Rental Platform to New York City and Washington, D.C.

Company's Continued Growth Demonstrates Value of Platform for Landlords and Renters

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / SplitSpot, the trusted platform that provides flexible and affordable apartment room rentals, just announced that they are expanding into New York City and Washington, D.C. After tripling in size every year since its founding in Boston in 2019, the company has begun expanding down the east coast to bring its modern apartment rental solution to landlords and renters in both metro cities.

In the traditional rental market, consumers face a process that lacks trust, simplicity, and flexibility. Whether it be a landlord who's not following regulations, or roommates who're mishandling utility bills, subletting a room the traditional way is full of barriers and mistrust every step of the way.

With SplitSpot, renters can easily schedule as many virtual tours as they'd like in seconds. SplitSpot gives renters the ability to approve of their new potential roommates by facilitating a roommate vetting process that ensures everyone feels comfortable in their new home. Renters can find roommates, split rent and utilities, and file requests through the platform. This provides massive benefits to inexperienced and seasoned renters alike.

To date, SplitSpot has worked with thousands of renters in Boston, New York City, and the District of Columbia saving them from dealing with realtors, broker's fees, large security deposits, and hours wasted searching multiple listing sites.

"We're excited to expand our modern take on apartment living to the massive markets in New York and D.C.," said Ernesto Gaxha, Co-Founder, SplitSpot. "We've proven that our approach to apartment rentals is the future of urban housing by focusing on features and perks that renters are dying for. With our affordable apartments, we're able to provide fantastic benefits to renters who would otherwise use Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace to find a room."

For landlords, marketing properties and finding acceptable tenants can take significant time and resources. Once apartments are filled, they have to manage individual renters and handle things like maintenance requests. If a tenant leaves, the landlord has to start the entire process over. SplitSpot helps landlords ensure a high occupancy rate, utilizing its marketing expertise and market analysis to position each apartment appropriately and find tenants quickly. On average, it takes just 2.6 weeks to fill a room on the SplitSpot platform.

"SplitSpot has been a great help for me over the past 2+ years. They initially took on one of my units, and now manage eight of them," said Dillon Brennan, a Boston-area landlord. "It's been great not having to find new tenants each year. SplitSpot diligently fills bedrooms with great tenants at above market rents, and I would recommend them to anyone."

SplitSpot Co-Founder David Mazza is confident New York and D.C. landlords will see the same success as Brennan did in Boston: "Property owners and managers in New York and D.C. will find deep value in our tools for marketing their apartments, streamlining the onboarding process, and managing their tenants," said Mazza. "With our team's market insights and experience, we handle the often burdensome work of tenant placement and management, and let property owners get back to doing the work they care most about."

Founded in 2019, SplitSpot enables a trusted, flexible, and streamlined rental process for both tenants and landlords. SplitSpot's platform modernizes the apartment rental experience: convenient listings, lower fees, and flexible leases, all while providing landlords with quality tenants and reduced vacancy. SplitSpot works to improve accessibility for housing while providing landlords quality tenants. The company is based in Cambridge, MA, and currently serves tenants and landlords in the Boston, New York City, and Washington, D.C. areas.

