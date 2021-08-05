Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical im Fokus der Sportwelt! Federer, Nadal & Medvedev...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JHAP ISIN: US71922G2093 Ticker-Symbol: P6SG 
Tradegate
05.08.21
17:27 Uhr
15,400 Euro
-0,500
-3,14 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PHOSAGRO PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,40015,60020:48
15,40015,50017:37
Dow Jones News
05.08.2021 | 19:31
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OJSC PhosAgro: PhosAgro 2Q and 1H 2021 IFRS Results Announcement Date

DJ OJSC PhosAgro: PhosAgro 2Q and 1H 2021 IFRS Results Announcement Date 

OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) 
OJSC PhosAgro: PhosAgro 2Q and 1H 2021 IFRS Results Announcement Date 
05-Aug-2021 / 20:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
For Immediate Release 05 August 2021

PhosAgro 2Q and 1H 2021 IFRS Results Announcement Date

On 06 August 2021, PhosAgro will publish its reviewed consolidated IFRS financial statements for the second quarter ended 30 June 2021. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 16:00 London time (18:00 Moscow; 11:00 New York).

The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line. Webcast links: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/phosagro20210806 Participant dial-in numbers: Russian Federation Toll +7 495 213 1767 Russian Federation Toll-Free 8 800 500 9283 United Kingdom Toll +44 (0)330 336 9125 United Kingdom Toll-Free 0800 358 6377 United States Toll-Free +1 323-334-2082 United States Toll 866-575-6539 Conference ID numbers: English conference ID: 1398933 Russian conference ID: 1846165 For further information please contact: PJSC PhosAgro Andrey Serov, Head of Investor Relations Department +7 495 231 2747 ext. 2183 ir@phosagro.ru Timur Belov, Press Officer +7 495 231 2747 ext. 2652 pr@phosagro.ru

EM Sam VanDerlip vanderlip@em-comms.com +44 207 002 7859 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US71922G2093 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      PHOR 
LEI Code:    25340053KRUNNYUWF472 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  119339 
EQS News ID:  1224506 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224506&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2021 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

PHOSAGRO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.