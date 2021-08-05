AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of "a-" (Excellent) of Lombard International Life Assurance Company (Philadelphia, PA), Lombard International Life Assurance Company of New York (New York, NY), Lombard International Assurance S.A. (LIA SA) (Luxembourg), Lombard International Life Assurance Company (Bermuda) Ltd. (Bermuda) and Lombard International Life Ltd. (Bermuda). Concurrently, AM Best has placed under review with negative implications the Long-Term ICR of "bbb-" (Good) of LIA Holdings Ltd. (Lombard International or the group) (United Kingdom), a non-operating holding company.

These Credit Ratings (ratings) have been placed under review with negative implications due to uncertainty as to the potential impact on the group's balance sheet strength of a tax liability related to an ongoing review by the Italian tax authorities into the Italian business written by LIA SA. AM Best will continue to monitor developments to assess the impact of the ultimate tax liability and any associated penalty on the credit fundamentals of LIA SA and Lombard International.

