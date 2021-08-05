Architect Equity ("Architect") announced today that it has acquired The Mail Group ("TMG") from bpost group ("bpost"). TMG is an asset-light third-party logistics provider ("3PL") that offers full-service mail delivery solutions for critical mail, packets, parcels, and publications for US domestic and global destinations.

Dionisio Lucchesi, Managing Director of Architect Equity, said, "We are pleased to complete the acquisition of TMG and we are excited to partner with a proven leadership team. Architect looks forward to bringing its financial, operational, and corporate development resources to fully support the company's growth plans."

"TMG represents an opportunity that fits well with Architect's investment thesis of acquiring an established business with unique service capabilities, a diversified revenue base that can scale significantly with existing operational infrastructure, and large addressable end markets that provide for breakout potential on a stand-alone basis," added Eric Luoma, Principal at Architect Equity.

Bill Sickenberger, CEO of TMG, commented, "This is an exciting next step in our journey at The Mail Group. Architect shares our vision for accelerated growth, world class customer experience, and an entrepreneurial team culture. We are entering this partnership with great momentum and with the backing of Architect, TMG will be well positioned to strengthen its current services offering and grow its diverse customer base."

"The leadership team of TMG has developed a significant amount of domain knowledge from operating in the industry over an extensive period of time, which is a real differentiator when delivering creative logistics solutions to customers across a range of industries," said Lisa Bahash, Principal and Operating Partner at Architect Equity.

Architect Equity is a private investment firm comprised of an integrated team of investors and operators that provide immediate liquidity solutions to public and private business owners. Under Architect's ownership, target companies benefit from industry relationships, operational resources and an M&A platform to support further company growth. The acquisition of TMG marks the fifth platform acquisition by Architect since its inception and its second cross-border, corporate divestiture transaction in the last 12 months.

Republic Partners served as financial advisor to bpost and Morgan, Lewis Bockius served as legal advisor to bpost.

About The Mail Group

The Mail Group (TMG) is a full-service mail delivery provider handling business-critical mail, packets, parcels and publications from customers located throughout North America and elsewhere. With extensive postal resources, an experienced staff and a variety of in-house services, TMG provides creative, customized, cost-effective delivery solutions with personalized customer care. All TMG customers also enjoy the latest in technology which gives them the ability to place orders, monitor shipments, review distribution reports, view invoices and more, all from the palm of their hands via any remote device.

To learn more about The Mail Group, please visit www.themailgroup.com.

About bpost

bpost is Belgium's leading postal operator and a growing parcel omni-commerce logistics partner in Europe, North-America and Asia. Its 36,000 employees in Belgium and across the globe connect consumers, businesses and governments, by delivering mail and parcels to millions of doorsteps and providing e-commerce logistics services. As a people- and planet-friendly company, bpost creates long-term sustainable value for its customers and shareholders.

To learn more about bpost group, please visit www.bpost.be.

About Architect Equity

Established in 2018 by Jay Yook and Dionisio Lucchesi, Architect Equity is an evergreen investment fund focused on acquiring and managing businesses in the lower middle market. The firm pursues companies that exhibit the opportunity for improvement and growth and can benefit from Architect's capital base, industry relationships and operational resources. Architect Equity is comprised of a team of investors and operators that have over 100 years of combined experience in successfully acquiring and managing companies across a range of industries and market cycles.

To learn more about Architect Equity, please visit www.architectequity.com.

For general inquiries, please contact Dionisio Lucchesi via e-mail at dionisio@architectequity.com.

For business development inquiries, please contact Steve Tamjidi via e-mail at steve@architectequity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005931/en/

Contacts:

Dionisio Lucchesi, dionisio@architectequity.com