Amazon Web Services Partners with BRIOXR to Supercharge Ecommerce using 3D, Augmented Reality

Amazon Web Services (AWS) expands its partner network to include web-based augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and life-like 3D platform BRIOXR. Growth: Now AWS customers can use BRIOXR for interactive 3D, AR & VR product experiences that drive sales and dramatically cut returns!

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Through its AWS Partner Network (APN), AWS has selected BRIOXR to join its roster of innovative partners such as Adobe, Tableau and Blackboard. With the addition of BRIOXR, the cloud services giant is positioned to revolutionize online experiences by introducing shoppable and engaging 3D, AR & VR content.

Brands can leverage the BRIOXR platform to offer their customers 3D product configurators online. Ecommerce customers can interact with products and view in their real-life environments before purchasing.

From improving buyer confidence to reducing return rates, 3D, AR & VR content consistently drives more sales than static images and traditional product photography, making BRIOXR a sought-after solution to help brands stand out in the ecommerce marketplace.

"BRIOXR was created to empower brands and businesses to offer high-fidelity, interactive 3D, AR & VR content to their audiences on the web. By partnering with AWS, BRIOXR can integrate and deploy even more seamlessly on the world's leading cloud services platform to reach their global audience," said Dave Cardwell , Co-Founder of BRIOXR.

Dave also added: "This means that AWS customers will be able to offer and experience content like they have never seen before. As a global leader, Amazon is taking a huge step forward by making experiential, interactive 3D, AR & VR content more accessible for the average consumer."

As a preferred technology partner, BRIOXR will provide its web-based technology to hundreds of AWS customers, as well as co-development projects. BRIOXR is a no-code, cloud-based platform that makes it easy and accessible for content creators to design, publish and share their own interactive digital experiences anywhere on the web.

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, there was a growth of $26.7 trillion to global ecommerce in 2020, up 16% from 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. While brands meet unprecedented increases in demand, shoppable and engaging 3D, AR & VR content will help increase conversion up to 40% while reducing online returns 20-40%.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is the global partner program for leading technology and consulting businesses, with more than 90% of Fortune 100 companies choosing APN partner solutions and services. The BRIOXR platform will now officially be available to all AWS customers as one of its unique service offerings.

About BRIOXR

BRIOXR was created by VFX and CAD Visualization experts behind Alias Research, Houdini and Mudbox, later acquired by Autodesk, and the award-winning visual effects studio SpinVFX .

Today, BRIOXR is used by thousands of customers, including brands, artists, and retailers. The platform plans to offer services to the biggest ecommerce and retail companies on its cloud-based platform.

