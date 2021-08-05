Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2021) - Numus Research Corp. is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Origen Resources Inc. The report is titled, "Unique Project Generator in Two Prolific Tier 1 Jurisdictions and a Strong Investment Portfolio" and discusses catalysts in 2021 for Origen Resources. Origen's portfolio of saavy investments provide a strong financial fundamental of over 50% of the current market capitalization, while the Golden Triangle and Newfoundland assets provide additional exploration news and upside potential.

For a copy of the report please email analyst Patrick Smith CFA at psmith@numusresearch.com or call 1-833-737-3724 for a copy of the report.

ABOUT ORIGEN RESOURCES INC.



Origen is a dynamic mineral exploration company focused on project generation and exploration of its key assets that span a variety of commodities and jurisdictions. Origen trades on the CSE with the symbol ORGN, on the US OTCQB under OGGNF, and Frankfurt with symbols 4VXR.

The Company's flagship assets are made up of a dominant 30,742-hectare land package in B.C.'s mineral endowed Golden Triangle and the Middle Ridge property in the prolific Exploits subzone gold belt in Newfoundland, home to New Found Gold Corp.'s Keats Zone discovery at its Queensway project. In addition to property assets, Origen holds 3.67 million shares of Exploits Discovery Corp. resulting from two strategic investments completed in 2020.

ABOUT NUMUS RESEARCH CORP.

Numus Research is an investment and research firm with a team of experienced former sell and buy side professionals focused on emerging smallcap space in the natural resources and tech space. Realizing the changing research landscape, Numus was launched to provide objective and unique research for investors looking for under the radar opportunities in the small and microcap universe.

