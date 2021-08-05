eYs3D Microelectronics: Leopard Imaging and eYs3D Jointly Develop First GMSL & GMSL2 3D Depth Cameras

Leopard Imaging also broadens its stereo depth camera portfolio, building on eYs3D vision technology

FREMONT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Leopard Imaging Inc., a leading global provider of embedded camera design and manufacturing, and eYs3D, the silicon-centric image solution provider enabling enhanced computer vision, are jointly developing the first GMSL & GMSL2 3D depth cameras. These cameras are well suited for autonomous mobile operation, enabling them to provide visual data rapidly across large areas including outdoor environments and expansive manufacturing floors.

These are SerDes (Serializer/Deserializer) cameras that carry high-speed video, bidirectional control data, and power over a single coaxial cable and can be used for longer distances. These are IP67-certified cameras compatible with embedded platforms such as the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Xavier developer kit.

In addition, Leopard Imaging is rolling out three new stereo depth cameras based on 3D vision technology from eYs3D. The high-precision stereo depth cameras offer a range of ready-to-use wide field-of-view (FoV) features that offer the ability to see more objects and provide higher resolution. Leopard Imaging's full integration services will help customers incorporate this camera into autonomous mobile robots, AIoT, AGV (automatic guided vehicles) and other computer vision projects.

With eYs3D stereo depth sensing technology, the cameras incorporate dual RGB sensors for various resolutions of RGB and depth map output at USB, making the products ideal for development and production of 3D sensing and capture products.

The three cameras, which can be ordered from Leopard Imaging, include:

LI-HD-3D-115H -- a high-definition stereo depth camera with 100-degree FoV for SLAM and wide-angle depth capture. The camera includes 2 RGB sensor pairs for various resolutions of stereo RGB and depth map output at USB. Global shutter sensor and wide angle setting makes the product ideal for Robot, AGV/AMR, and last-mile delivery package sorting, as well as fast motion depth capturing development.

LI-HD-3D-056H -- a high-definition stereo depth camera with 50-degree FoV. This offers high accuracy of depth data creation at optimal range and is ideal for object and scene understanding in the field of AIoT, smart entry control systems and industrial Robotics camera systems.

LI-VGA-3D-63H -- a cost-effective entry level stereo depth camera with lower resolution and a 60-degree depth FoV setting. The light-weight compact design is perfect for mobile and wearable device depth sensing, facial recognition, nursing home fall detection, and smart gate control applications.

The new LI-HD-3D-115H camera.

"As industrial and consumer markets see exponential growth in robotics, Leopard Imaging expects to be supplying top tier customers around the globe with new 3D vision cameras offering enhanced capabilities for better productivity and accuracy," said Bill Pu, co-founder and president, Leopard Imaging. 'Our partnership with eYs3D enables us to stay on top of the latest 3D vision advances to help meet heavy demand in these sectors."

According to Markets & Markets, the overall depth sensing camera market is expected to grow from $1.28 Billion in 2017 to $7.72 Billion in 2023, a 6x increase. The momentum is forecast to be driven in part by stereoscopic vision in automotive and industrial applications.

"eYs3D's new 3D depth perception hardware and software offer advanced features and a larger field of vision that still enables easy integration into camera reference designs," said James Wang. 'eYs3D has a long-term history of collaboration with Leopard Imaging and we look forward to working with them on the first GMSL 3D cameras and to their success in reaching high-growth markets."

For digital signage applications in public venues and malls the cameras output RGB and depth data, enabling solutions that count and identify people, including the use of 3D facial recognition with anti-spoofing built into a touchless kiosk system. For robotics & AGV applications, the cameras can empower VSLAM position estimation for a cleaning robot, for example, with self-localization, route mapping and navigation capabilities.

This camera kit uses eYs3D's high-performance Image Signal Processor (ISP) & depth engine IC with Leopard Imaging's industrial OEM/ODM engineering craftsmanship to enable synchronized HD streaming of RGB images and depth map frames at 60 fps simultaneously. Leopard Imaging's 3D Depth cameras include an SDK supporting Windows, Linux and Android OS. Different programming languages and wrapper APIs are also available upon request.

The three USB output depth cameras can be ordered directly from Leopard Imaging's website HERE.

Images available: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ORc_nOcV-xr32CWMpctVWuYggSQXqngr?usp=sharing

About Leopard Imaging

Leopard Imaging, a global leader in camera design and manufacturing, focuses on image processing solutions in autonomous vehicles, drones, IoT, robotics, and AI-edge computing. As an NVIDIA Elite Partner and AWS Partner Network member, Leopard Imaging provides OEM and ODM services with the most up-to-date and most complete camera solutions for global companies and organizations, such as Microsoft, Sony, Zoox, Cruise, and other established partners. For more information, please visit: www.leopardimaging.com

About eYs3D

eYs3D provides a full end-to-end Computer Vision platform and Solution. Ready-to-use hardware and software development kits make product design easy for a wide range of Edge-AI Computer Vision functions, such as touchless control, anti-spoofing facial recognition, object & people recognition, VSLAM and event understanding. Currently eYs3D chip technology is embedded in Valve Index VR HMD, TECHMAN Robotics, and in a consumer cleaning robot, among others. eYs3D is located in Taipei, Taiwan. For more information visit their website.

