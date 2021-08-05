Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2021) - Timeless Capital Corp. (TSXV: TLC.P) ("Timeless " or the "Corporation"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" or the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Corporation's management information circular ("Circular") dated March 16, 2021 were approved at the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of the Corporation held on April 26, 2021 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, disinterested shareholders of the Corporation voted in favor of the following resolutions proposed in the Circular, thereby implementing the certain changes needed to transition to the TSX Venture Exchange's Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies effective as at January 1, 2021 ("Policy 2.4"):

(i) removing the consequences associated with the Company not completing a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing date; and

(ii) authorizing the Company to make certain amendments to the Company's escrow agreement.

The disinterested shareholders voted and 100% in favor of each of the resolutions. Please refer to the Company's news release dated April 23, 2021 and the Circular for further details with respect to the amendments associated with the new Policy 2.4.

About Timeless Capital Corp.

Timeless is a CPC that completed its initial public offering and obtained a listing on the Exchange in October, 2018 (trading symbol: "TLC.P"). It does not own any assets, other than cash or cash equivalents. The principal business of Timeless is to identify and evaluate opportunities for the acquisition of an interest in assets or businesses and, once identified and evaluated, to negotiate an acquisition or participation subject to acceptance by the Exchange so as to complete a qualifying transaction in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

Timeless Capital Corp.

Fahim Gadallah - CEO

Phone: (604) 248-2080

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92237