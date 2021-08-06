Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2021) - StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. (TSX: SZLS) ("StageZero" or the "Company") announces that it is extending the expiry date ("Warrant Extension") of 202,343 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") issued to a broker in connection with the Company's convertible debenture financing closed February 19, 2020.

The Company and holder of the Warrants have agreed to the Warrant Extension whereby the current expiry of the Warrants being August 19, 2021, will be extended by six (6) months to February 19, 2022. All other terms of the Warrants, including the exercise price of $0.56 per common share, will remain unchanged. None of the Warrants are held by insiders of the Company. The Warrant Extension will be effective August 19, 2021, subject to approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences is dedicated to the early detection of multiple diseases through whole blood tests. The Company's next-generation test, Aristotle®, is the first-ever multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. StageZero's full service, telehealth platform includes access to physicians and phlebotomists who can prescribe and draw samples for individuals and groups, and the Company operates a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for the early identification of cancer through blood, StageZero also provides both COVID PCR testing (swab and saliva) and blood test analysis (Antibody testing). For more information, please visit www.stagezerolifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements identified by words such as "expects", "will" and similar expressions, which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual events to differ materially from those projected herein. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings and annual reports for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES LTD.

James Howard-Tripp

Chairman & CEO

For further information please contact:

Rebecca Greco

Investor Relations

Tel: 1-855-420-7140 ext. 1838

rgreco@stagezerols.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92255