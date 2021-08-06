The AEMO is looking to fast-track the deployment of advanced inverter capabilities to support Australia's "once-in-a-lifetime transition" to a power system featuring reduced synchronous generation, such as coal-fired generation.From pv magazine Australia The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has published a 'white paper' aiming to accelerate the introduction of grid-scale inverters to support Australia's future power system as it transitions from synchronous generation towards inverter-based resources (IBR) such as solar PV, wind energy, and battery energy storage systems (BESS). The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...