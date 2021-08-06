Anzeige
Freitag, 06.08.2021
Durchbruch!? Breaking News und Indikatoren auf “Strong Buy”
WKN: A3CM30 ISIN: GRS014003032 Ticker-Symbol: BKP 
Tradegate
06.08.21
09:31 Uhr
1,500 Euro
+0,020
+1,35 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4601,50009:32
1,4701,48009:37
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AXXIS GEO SOLUTIONS
AXXIS GEO SOLUTIONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AXXIS GEO SOLUTIONS ASA0,007+8,06 %
ENVIROMETAL TECHNOLOGIES INC0,267+0,38 %
MELBANA ENERGY LIMITED0,007-61,76 %
OLDCO INTERNATIONAL INC0,040+1,27 %
PIRAEUS FINANCIAL HOLDINGS SA1,500+1,35 %
SIN GHEE HUAT CORPORATION LTD0,1440,00 %
VARIA US PROPERTIES AG36,193-0,30 %
ZENSUN ENTERPRISES LTD0,060-3,25 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.