Dow Jones News
06.08.2021 | 08:31
Veni Vidi Vici Limited: Change of name to: VVV Resources Limited

DJ Veni Vidi Vici Limited: CHANGE OF NAME TO: VVV RESOURCES LIMITED 

Veni Vidi Vici Limited (VVV) 
Veni Vidi Vici Limited: CHANGE OF NAME TO: VVV RESOURCES LIMITED 
06-Aug-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
6 August 2021 
VVV RESOURCES LIMITED 
("Veni Vidi Vici" or the "Company") 
 
(FORMERLY: VENI VIDI VICI LIMITED) 
 
TICKER: VVV 
 
CHANGE OF NAME TO: VVV RESOURCES LIMITED 
 
The Directors of the Company are please to announced that the Company name has changed to VVV Resources Limited with 
immediate effect. 
 
The new ISIN IS VGG9470B1004 with immediate effect. 
 
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 
 
For further information please contact: 
 
The Company 
                    + 65 6438 8995 
Mahesh S/p Pulandaran 
 
 
AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl         +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9404A1030 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 119341 
EQS News ID:  1224520 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224520&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
