Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Durchbruch!? Breaking News und Indikatoren auf “Strong Buy”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M63R ISIN: US55354G1004 Ticker-Symbol: 3HM 
NASDAQ
05.08.21
22:00 Uhr
627,30 US-Dollar
+2,37
+0,38 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MSCI INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MSCI INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
530,40532,2009:39
530,00532,8009:39
Dow Jones News
06.08.2021 | 08:31
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Polymetal: Polymetal's MSCI ESG Rating has been upgraded to AA from A.

DJ Polymetal: Polymetal's MSCI ESG Rating has been upgraded to AA from A. 

Polymetal International plc (POLY) 
Polymetal: Polymetal's MSCI ESG Rating has been upgraded to AA from A. 
06-Aug-2021 / 09:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Release time IMMEDIATE                             LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY 
Date     06 August 2021 Polymetal International plc

Polymetal's MSCI ESG Rating has been upgraded to AA from A.

Polymetal is pleased to announce that following the latest review by MSCI ESG Research ("MSCI"), the Company received an ESG score of AA on a scale of AAA-CCC. This places Polymetal among the companies with the highest ESG Rating in the Precious Metals sector.

"MSCI has a very clear and transparent assessment revealing all the strengths and improvement opportunities in the area of sustainable development, and we are proud that Polymetal has successfully progressed in the evaluation and become one of a few mining companies with such a high score", said Daria Goncharova, Chief Sustainability Officer at Polymetal. "This achievement is another testament of our commitment to sustainability as a key pillar of the Group's strategy".

MSCI has highlighted Polymetal's safety initiatives and improvements, robust governance structure and business ethics practices, active engagement with local communities and robust approach to mitigating the risk of dam-related incidents.

MSCI provides in-depth research, ratings and analysis of the environmental, social and governance-related business practices of thousands of companies worldwide. The research is designed to provide critical insights that can help institutional investors identify risks and opportunities that traditional investment research may overlook. The MSCI ESG Ratings are also used in the construction of the MSCI ESG Indexes, produced by MSCI, Inc. Polymetal has been a constituent of the MSCI ESG Leaders Index since 2019.

About Polymetal

Polymetal International plc (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-10 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield.

Enquiries 

Media                          Investor Relations 
                            Polymetal     ir@polymetalinternational.com 
FTI Consulting 
                            Evgeny Monakhov  +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) 
Leonid Fink              +44 20 3727 1000 
                            Timofey Kulakov 
Viktor Pomichal 
                            Kirill Kuznetsov  +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) 
Joint Corporate Brokers 
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc +44 20 7425 8000 
Andrew Foster 
                            RBC Europe Limited 
Richard Brown 
                            Marcus Jackson   +44 20 7653 4000 
 
Panmure Gordon                     Jamil Miah 
 
Daniel Norman 
                    +44 20 7886 2500 
Rupert Dearden

Forward-looking statements

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     JE00B6T5S470 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     POLY 
LEI Code:   213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
Sequence No.: 119340 
EQS News ID:  1224512 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224512&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 06, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

MSCI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.