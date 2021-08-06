Anzeige
Freitag, 06.08.2021
Durchbruch!? Breaking News und Indikatoren auf “Strong Buy”
WKN: 878841 ISIN: US17275R1023 
NASDAQ
05.08.21
22:00 Uhr
55,76 US-Dollar
0,00
0,00 %
06.08.2021 | 08:41
Hoylu AB: Hoylu partners with Cisco WebEx for Hybrid Work

Stockholm, Sweden -- August 6, 2021 -- Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed work, introduces a way to ensure online and hybrid meetings foster better engagement, better alignment and better business decisions. Hoylu can launch a Cisco WebEx conference within the workspace, combining two powerful tools into one experience.

"Our mission is to make collaboration better," said Stein Revelsby, Hoylu's founder and CEO. "As we continue to adapt to the work-from-anywhere world, we need to think beyond video calls and screen sharing when we want to orchestrate collaboration. An inclusive and collaborative work environment requires that everyone is heard. Allowing real-time as well as asynchronous and anonymous participation gets everyone to engage during and after meetings, and today's release offers a really powerful and seamless way to do that."

With Hoylu and Cisco working together, facilitators can run brainstorms, planning sessions, retrospectives, and other kinds of exercises with pre-built or custom templates. Organizations can keep teams on track with visual project management modules for Kanban, Scrum, Agile, and other frameworks.

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu
Hoylu's visual collaboration technology empowers distributed teams with a natural way to work and collaborate. Large enterprises as well as small and medium companies rely on Hoylu to run projects, programs, and initiatives across time zones and continents as seamlessly as when working in the same room.

For more information: www.hoylu.com.

Try Hoylu for free: https://www.hoylu.com/signup/

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46

Publication
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:35 CEST on August 6, 2021.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
