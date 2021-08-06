Invitation to a press conference: Kamux Corporation's Half-Year Report for January--June 2021

- Kamux Corporation Investor News August 6, 2021 at 9:00 (EEST)

HELSINKI, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation will publish its Half-Year Report for January-June on August 13, 2021 at about 9:00 a.m.

Kamux will hold a Half-Year Report press conference and webcast for media and analysts on Friday August 13, 2021 at Hotel Kämp, Symposion meeting room (address Pohjoisesplanadi 29, Helsinki) at 11:00 (EEST) in Finnish and then in English at around 12:00 (EEST). You can follow the live webcast in Finnish through a link at https://kamux.videosync.fi/2021-q2-tulos and in English at https://kamux.videosync.fi/2021-q2-results.

Pre-registration for the on-site press conference is requested. Due to the corona pandemic, participation to the event is restricted in accordance with the applicable meeting restrictions. Registrations by 11 August, 2021 by email ir@kamux.fi.

Participation by conference call:

Finland: +358 981 710 310

Sweden: +46 856 642 651

United Kingdom: +44 333 300 0804

United States: +1 631 913 1422

PIN: 96413199#

The Half-Year Report will be presented by CEO Juha Kalliokoski and CFO Marko Lehtonen.

Further information:

Communications Director Satu Otala

ir@kamux.fi

Telephone +358 400 629 337

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

