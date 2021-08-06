MONDI PLC - Directorate Change

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

6 August 2021

Directorate change

Enoch Godongwana, a non-executive director of Mondi plc, has stepped down from the Board today following his appointment as South Africa's Finance Minister.

Mondi's Chair, Philip Yea, commented:

'On behalf of the Mondi Board, I would like to congratulate Enoch on his new role and thank him for his contribution to our discussions and decisions since he joined the Board in September 2019. We wish him all the best for the future.'

Philip, supported by the Nominations Committee, will immediately start the process of seeking a successor to Enoch.

Further information:

Pursuant to section 430(2B) of the UK Companies Act 2006, we advise that Enoch Godongwana will receive payment of his normal fees for the period to 6 August 2021. No other remuneration payments or payment for loss of office have been or will be made in connection with him stepping down from the Board.

