New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Aug-2021 / 10:04 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP, on 31 July 2021 were as follows: NAV per Share, cum income: 194.24p NAV per Share, ex income: 192.66p

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary

6 August 2021 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

