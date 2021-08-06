DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Half Year Results
Berlin, 6 August 2021 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company") announces preliminary financials for the first half of 2021.
Preliminary calculations for the first six months amount to a revenue of around €180 million (H1 2020: €65 million). Further details will be provided with the release of the H1 2021 interim statement on 31 August 2021.
The preliminary, unaudited historical financial results for Fyber discussed above are based on information available as of 6 August 2021 and management's initial review of operations for the six-month period. The financial results reported above are subject to adjustment, which adjustments may be material. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on such preliminary results.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fyber N.V.
|Wallstr. 9-13
|10179 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4930609855555
|E-mail:
|governance@fyber.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.fyber.com/
|ISIN:
|NL0014433377
|WKN:
|A2P1Q5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1224240
