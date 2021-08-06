DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fyber N.V. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Half Year Results

Fyber N.V.: Preliminary results for Q2 2021



06-Aug-2021 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Berlin, 6 August 2021 - Fyber N.V. ("Fyber" or the "Company") announces preliminary financials for the first half of 2021.

Preliminary calculations for the first six months amount to a revenue of around €180 million (H1 2020: €65 million). Further details will be provided with the release of the H1 2021 interim statement on 31 August 2021.

Notifying person

Ziv Elul, CEO

The preliminary, unaudited historical financial results for Fyber discussed above are based on information available as of 6 August 2021 and management's initial review of operations for the six-month period. The financial results reported above are subject to adjustment, which adjustments may be material. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on such preliminary results.

About Fyber

Fyber is a leading advertising technology company, developing a next generation platform for the programmatic trading of ads, in a data-driven environment, and is a subsidiary of Digital Turbine, Inc., a company traded on the United States Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "APPS". Our mission is to fuel the creation of quality content by empowering app developers to unlock the true value of their advertising properties through advanced technologies, innovative ad formats and data-driven decision-making. Fyber's technology platform provides an open-access platform for both digital advertisers and publishers with a global reach. Fyber has offices in Berlin, Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, London, Beijing and Seoul. The Company is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FBEN'. For additional information visit www.fyber.com.

