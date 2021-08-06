Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2021) - YANGAROO Inc. (TSXV: YOO) (OTC Pink: YOOIF) ("Yangaroo", "Company"), a software leader in media asset workflow and distribution solutions, is pleased to announce a grant of 1,115,000 restricted share units (each an "RSU", collectively the "RSUs") in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to certain directors, officers, and employees of the Company.

This is the first grant under the Plan, which was approved at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders held on June 29, 2021. The Plan allows for the grant of up to 6,651,935 stock options and 1,814,154 non-stock option awards (including the RSUs).

Each RSU represents a right to receive, once vested, one common share in the capital stock of the Company, subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan. The RSUs vest 100% on January 31, 2022.

Subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange, this grant of RSUs will result in a total of 1,115,000 RSUs issued and outstanding under the Plan. Following this grant, 699,154 RSUs and remain available for grant under the Plan 37,435 stock options remain available for grant under the terms of the Plan.

About YANGAROO

Yangaroo is a software leader in media asset workflow and distribution solutions for advertising, music, and awards industries. YANGAROO's patented Digital Media Distribution System is a leading secure business to business cloud-based platform that provides clearance, delivery, and secure API integration for various work-flow challenges in media asset distribution.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTC Pink: YOOIF.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including with respect to the Company's acquisition strategy, the impact of the acquisition, expected total consideration, and expected synergies. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information.

# # #

For YANGAROO Investor Inquiries:

Dom Kizek

Ph: (416) 534 0607 #162

dom.kizek@yangaroo.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor Its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/92256