Greggs' H121 results demonstrate how well management has steered the company through COVID-19, notably the re-instatement of the interim dividend. Management is now firmly focused on delivering on its refreshed long-term growth strategy. We have upgraded our FY21 PBT forecasts by 7% to reflect the resilient trading and cost control. Our forecasts for revenue, PBT and dividends in FY21 are higher than reported in FY19, despite the ongoing disruption to some parts of the estate, highlighting the success of new initiatives that are expected to enhance future growth prospects. On our new forecasts, the P/E multiples for FY21 of 26.8x and FY22 of 24.7x are below recent peak multiples.

