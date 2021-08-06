Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 06.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Durchbruch!? Breaking News und Indikatoren auf “Strong Buy”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865623 ISIN: NO0003921009 Ticker-Symbol: NK1A 
Tradegate
05.08.21
10:23 Uhr
0,815 Euro
+0,009
+1,14 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DNO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DNO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8690,87014:48
0,8690,87014:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.08.2021 | 14:17
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DNO ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Erling Moen Synnes, Chief Technology Officer, has on 5 August 2021 exercised 37,631 synthetic shares in the Company pursuant to the Company's incentive program. The synthetic shares have been exercised at NOK 8.72 per share and will be settled in cash.

On the same date he acquired 22,000 shares in DNO ASA in the market place at a price of NOK 8,71 per share.

Please refer to the attached form of notification for further details.

This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.

Attachment

  • Form Notification Shares Final (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/472ace0c-7a0e-48bf-835b-47a00fdb3129)

DNO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.